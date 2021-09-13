BILLINGS — Did you play college football?
Have you ever thought you could play the game at the indoor level?
Then, this might just be for you.
The Billings Outlaws, who will begin play during their inaugural season in the Champions Indoor Football league in March of 2022 and play their home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, are having local tryouts on Saturday.
Tryouts will begin at 1 p.m. with registration at 11:30 a.m. at the Sports Plex, located at 5000 Southgate Drive in Billings.
“As long as you can register your name and pay a $35 registration fee, we’ll let you tryout,” said Outlaws chief technical officer Rich Sickler. “We’re not guaranteeing you make the team, but you’ll get a coach's eye on you. We are always looking for local talent and hopefully we’ll uncover a local gem.”
Those interested must be at least 18 years of age to try out. Potential players are asked to dress in basic workout clothes and turf shoes. Those trying out don’t need to bring football pads. Sickler said people trying out should warm up and stretch when they arrive.
“It’s a professional tryout,” he said. “We’d like you to have college experience. It’s not necessary, but handy to have.”
Sickler said the Outlaws plan to announce their head coach and coordinators after Oct. 1. The team will begin to announce its signed players after Oct. 1. The league calendar runs from Oct. 1, 2021 to Oct. 1, 2022.
The league is still working on scheduling and hopefully that will be done in a couple of weeks, Sickler added.
The Outlaws will begin training camp in February of 2022. The CIF playoffs are slated to begin in May.
For training camp, the Outlaws roster will be 40 players. A majority of the players who eventually make the Outlaws team will likely have past experience playing indoor or professional football.
Fans are welcome to attend the local tryout.
According to Sickler, most of the players in the CIF are between the ages of 24 to 30. However, if a person is older than that and feels like they can still contribute they shouldn’t be discouraged from trying out.
“If someone is 35 and throws the ball like Tom Brady, we’re not going to tell them to go back home and sit on their couch,” Sickler said.
Since it was officially announced in late April that indoor football was returning to Billings, the community support has been excellent, said Outlaws director of sales and marketing Margaret Wiggins.
“Things are going awesome,” Wiggins said. “We’ve already got tons of partnerships in the community. … We’ve had a good outpouring of support.”
For information, call or text Sickler at 307-214-2695.
