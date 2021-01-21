BILLINGS — The fifth Montana Football Hall of Fame induction weekend is scheduled for June in Billings.

Brent Musburger, Marty Mornhinwheg, Ken Amato, Dan Carpenter, Travis Lulay, Steve Okoniewski, Victor Lindskog, Shane Collins and Bob Beers will be inducted at a banquet on Saturday, June 26, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. On Friday, golf and a VIP reception are scheduled. 

For information, go to mtfootballhof.com.

