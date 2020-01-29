BILLINGS — The 2020 induction banquet for the Montana Football Hall of Fame will be held Saturday, March 28 at the Billings Hotel and convention center.
Nine new inductees will enter the Hall:
Travis Lulay, Shane Collins, Dan Carpenter, Bob Beers, Ken Amato and Steve Okoniewski are tabbed for induction in the players category, while Brent Musburger and Marty Mornhinweg will be honored in the support category. Victor Lindskog will be inducted in the legacy category.
Lulay was Montana State's starting quarterback from 2002-05, and went on to a 10-year career with the B.C. Lions of the CFL. Collins, a Roundup native and graduate of Bozeman High, played three years in the NFL with the Redskins after a standout career at Arizona State.
Carpenter, of Helena, was an All-Big Sky placekicker at Montana before embarking on a 9-year NFL, which included a Pro Bowl selection with the Dolphins in 2009. Beers was an All-American linebacker for the Griz, then served as a longtime coach and NFL scout.
Amato played at Montana State and went on to long career as the long-snapper for the NFL's Tennessee Titans from 2003-11. Okoniewski, a Griz product, was a defensive lineman in the NFL from 1972-77.
Musburger, who was raised in Billings, is a legendary sportscaster noted for a long career with CBS Sports and, later, ABC/ESPN. Mornhinweg played quarterback at Montana from 1980-83. He began his coaching career in 1985 and became the head coach of the Detroit Lions (2001-02) and served as offensive coordinator for four different NFL franchises.
Lindskog, also of Roundup, helped Stanford defeat Nebraska in the Rose Bowl to end the 1940 season. He won NFL championships with the Eagles in 1948 and 1949 before a career as a coach and scout that spanned four decades.
The Hall of Fame banquet begins at 6 p.m. A single ticket costs $100 ($800 for a table of eight). Tickets are on sale at Universal Athletic stores across the state.
This Class of 2020 is the fifth induction class of the Montana Football Hall of Fame. Previous inductees including UM quarterback Dave Dickenson, MSU placekicker Jan Stenerud (who is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame), Columbus native and former NFL defensive lineman Dwan Edwards, and former Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick.
HOF chairman Rick Halmes said several previous inductees will be on hand for this year's ceremony.
For information, visit the website mtfootballhall.com
