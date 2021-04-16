BILLINGS — Billings is close to getting a new indoor football team.
First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the ownership group Pick Six Entertainment have agreed to a contract for an indoor football team that will begin playing in 2022, according to Keith Russ, a managing partner of the ownership group and the owner/head coach of the Wyoming Mustangs, who play in Gillette.
The new Billings team won't be official until the Yellowstone County Commissioners board approves it, Russ said. The team will be introduced at a press conference on April 30, which is also when a name-the-team contest will begin. Team colors and a head coach have yet to be determined, as well. The squad will play with the Mustangs in the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league.
The agreement is for three years, concluding in 2024 with an opportunity to renew it after that season. Pick Six wants to lease six games each season, plus potential playoff games.
This will be Billings' first indoor football team since the Billings Wolves, who played in 2015 and 2016. The Metra was their home stadium. Billings also had an indoor team from 2000 to 2010 that was mainly named the Outlaws, although it went by the Thunderbolts in 2000 and the Mavericks in 2005. The Outlaws won league titles in 2006, 2009 and 2010.
"We’re hoping to build off that success and bring the fans back," Russ told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Friday. "Something for the people to be proud of."
Billings, Casper (Wyoming) and Rapid City (South Dakota) were three cities Pick Six considered for expansion teams, and Rapid City also has an unofficial agreement to add a team, Russ said.
"We were trying to put a team pretty close within driving distance of Gillette," Russ said. "The fans in Gillette can drive up a couple hours to Billings to see the Mustangs play."
The CIF currently includes the Mustangs, the Omaha (Nebraska) Beef, the Salina (Kansas) Liberty, the Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits, the Wichita (Kansas) Force and the Dodge City (Kansas) Law. Each team has played one-to-three games so far this season, which began in March and will end in June.
