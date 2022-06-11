Champions Indoor Football
Playoffs
No. 1 Sioux City and No. 2 Salina both receive first-round byes.
Saturday, June 11
First round
Billings 49, Wyoming 40
Omaha 27, Southwest Kansas 21
Saturday, June 18
Semifinals
Billings at Salina
Omaha at Sioux City
