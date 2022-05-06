Champions Indoor Football

Standings

 WLTPCT PFPA
Sioux City 5 0 0 1.00  250168
Billings 4 1 0.800 243 181
SW Kansas 42 0 .667  234 197
Salina 3 2  0 .600 209 149
Omaha 3 3 0  .500  295235
Wyoming 2 4 0 .333 242 314
Rapid City 14 0 .200 145 248
Topeka 0 6 0 .000  155 281

 Saturday, May 7

Billings at Salina, 5:35 p.m. 

Omaha at Topeka

Southwest Kansas at Rapid City

Sioux City at Wyoming

