BUTTE — With one sentence, Twin Bridges’ football coach Brett Nordahl expressed what could be considered a perfect slogan for 2020.
“It’s just been a weird year,” Nordahl said.
In another letdown in an undeniably weird fall sports season that has seen plenty of them, the Falcons on Tuesday made the decision to cancel their final game against Southern 8-Man rival Ennis which had been slated to be played on Friday evening in Twin Bridges.
The Falcons routed the Mustangs 60-30 in last year's contest. This season's canceled game will be recorded as a no-contest.
“It’s tough but I completely understand the player-safety aspect of it,” Nordahl said. “It’s just the world we’re living in. You’ve gotta make the best decisions.”
Nordahl said that the Twin Bridges school board voted on a recommendation from the Falcons’ medical trainer that if the team couldn’t hold five practices in the week preceding their game with the Mustangs the contest should be called off.
Because the Falcons had a handful of players — and Nordahl himself — in quarantine due to contact tracing precautions until Tuesday, the maximum number of practices that Twin Bridges could have gotten in was three.
"Player safety being the utmost importance, we didn’t want to risk injury," Nordahl said.
Nordahl said he stayed in touch with Ennis athletic director and football coach Chris Hess about the possibility of the game being called off and let him know when the decision to cancel it was made.
"We’ve had good back and forth communication so (Hess) is aware," Nordahl said.
Twin Bridges will end its season at 1-3 in conference play and 3-3 overall. Ennis (3-2, 3-3) will claim the third and final 8-Man playoff seed out of the Southern division behind No. 1 Park City (5-0, 5-1) and No. 2 Joliet (4-1, 5-1).
Sheridan and Absarokee are currently both one game behind the Mustangs at 2-3 in conference play but even if both teams win their final games, Ennis has a tiebreaker win over them.
The first round of the 8-Man playoffs will be Oct. 30-31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.