BILLINGS — Yellowstone Youth Football will join the Amateur Athletic Union this coming fall, YYF executive director Preston Roberts announced Friday on Facebook Live.
YYF's juniors division will add at least five teams from towns like Colstrip, Glendive, Hardin and Sidney, according to Roberts. Every juniors team will travel once per season, Roberts added, and YYF teams won't play other Billings AAU opponents not associated with YYF. Western Montana does not have any AAU football programs, per Roberts.
"Our idea behind this whole thing is inclusion, to try to get as many kids involved as possible," Roberts said on Facebook Live. "Our goal seven years ago when we started was to get smaller towns involved, kids that might not have a league to play in or even teams to play."
Montana AAU teams will compete in a state tournament the week after the Rocky Bowl. Roberts considers this "the most exciting part" of YYF's decision.
Otherwise, YYF will basically remain identical to what it was last year, Roberts said. The league still plans to hold its draft and combine, will maintain its rules and age groups and won't align with other Billings AAU teams such as the Montana Outlaws and Billings Storm.
YYF's participation numbers have consistently gone down the last couple years, Roberts said, but he hopes joining the AAU will help reverse that trend.
"AAU is a storied program with a long history of incredible athletes, tournaments, just anything that you can imagine," he said.
