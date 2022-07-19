MISSOULA — As the Missoula PaddleHeads gear up for the second half of the season, the team announced a local addition to the roster.
Former MSU Billings pitcher Tyler Elliott was announced Tuesday afternoon as the latest signing to the Missoula squad.
Elliott comes to Missoula after completing his college career playing his home games at Dehler Park as a member of the Montana State University-Billings Baseball team. Doing so, Elliot became the first player with Montana ties to sign with the PaddleHeads organization.
The San Diego native just wrapped up his collegiate career this spring with the Yellowjackets making a team high 16 appearances out of the bullpen. Elliot would also go on to strike out 52 in 34 ⅔ innings pitched out of the pen while holding the second lowest ERA of any player on the team (5.19).
