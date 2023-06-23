BUTTE – Butte-native and former NFL standout Colt Anderson was back at his old stomping grounds on Friday, Naranche Stadium that is.

Anderson’s Dream Big Foundation put on a skills camp, serving over 500 boys and girls between kindergarten and eight grade. It was the fourth year of Anderson’s local camp, which originally started in 2017 and has grown each year.

For the Cincinnati Bengals assistant special teams coach, putting together a special experience for Butte’s youth is second nature.

“It’s something I’ve always done, from my playing days I was always giving back. I just think it’s really important to give back to the community, I was born and raised here in Butte and it has a special place in my heart. For me and my wife, any chance to give back is what we’re all about,” Anderson said.

Anderson brought some reinforcements to help out with the camp, including several current and former NFL and college football players.

Butte’s Tommy Mellott and Dylan Cook (Pittsburgh Steelers) were among the volunteers, as well as current NFL players Evan McPherson (Cincinnati Bengals) and Ryan Jensen (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

“It’s so cool that all these guys sacrifice part of their summer to come over here and give back to the community of Butte,” Anderson said.

For Mellott, the starting quarterback at Montana State, it was a chance to give back alongside a childhood hero of his.

“He (Anderson) has inspired kids for a couple of generations now. He was my biggest inspiration growing up,” Mellott said.

“The success he had, work ethic he showed and his relentless pursuit of excellence, which is very uncommon for any individual in any aspect of their life. He embodied that and that was my inspiration certainly. Now he’s continuing to give back more and more, it’s cool to see and I appreciate the heck out of him.”

Friday’s camp featured two hours of skills training followed by a “post-camp party” with games, snacks and an opportunity for campers to seek out autographs.

Lorenzo Alexander, a former teammate of Anderson with the Buffalo Bills, reflected on the impact that the camp can have on the community’s youth.

“For me, I’m from Oakland and I can’t remember a guy that came back and put something on like this. It really gives a real-life picture, something tangible that kids can see and say ‘Oh man, I can make it there’. That’s what it’s about at the end of the day, we love the game of football but it’s more about allowing these kids to dream big, so that’s the cool part,” Alexander said.

The skills camp was a part of the Dream Big Montana Experience, which began on Thursday evening with the Summer Kick-off. The Dream Big Gala on Friday night at the Butte Copper King Hotel and Convention Center concludes the two-day event put on by Anderson.

After playing collegiately at the University of Montana, Anderson played nine seasons in the NFL. He spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.

Anderson is entering his fourth year on the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff.

While his football career has taken him all over the country, the former Butte Bulldog has made giving back to the community a priority.

“We just really appreciate the support and all of the sponsors. I think this is probably our biggest turnout yet, it’s tremendous,” Anderson said.