FAIRMONT HOT SPRINGS — The boys from Bozeman Gallatin and the girls from Bozeman High finished as the team champions Thursday at the one-day Butte High/Fairmont Hot Springs Golf Tournament.
Gallatin's boys triumphed by 15 strokes over Billings Senior, while Bozeman's girls fought off Senior by two shots, 350-352.
Jordan Verge of Gallatin was the medalist for the boys with a 68. Senior's Siam Walailuck was second with a 74.
Bozeman's Cooper Knarr and Sami Yates placed 1-2 for the girls at 78 and 81, respectively. Senior's Kenzie Walsh was third at 83.
Besides Walailuck's 74, Senior's boys also received a top-five finish from Reece Mayala at 78.
Bozeman placed third for the boys, followed by Great Falls CMR in fourth.
For the girls, second-place Senior received 86s from Lauren Mayala and Sami Benson.
Butte placed third in the team results at 360, while Billings West wound up fourth at 364 and Billings Skyview fifth at 379.
