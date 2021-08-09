ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws suffered their first loss at the Northwest Class A Regional American Legion baseball tournament late Monday night, but will still play for the championship on Tuesday.
The Outlaws fell to the Marsh Valley Eagles of Idaho 6-1 on Monday night at Mulcahy Stadium. Marsh Valley pitchers Payton Howe (six innings) and Daxton Woodmancy (one inning) combined on a no-hitter against Gallatin Valley.
Starter Howe struck out 10 and walked four batters.
On Tuesday, Marsh Valley and Wasilla, Alaska, also with one loss apiece, will play in a semifinal game at 2 p.m. (Mountain time). The winner will take on the Outlaws at around 5:30 p.m.
Gallatin Valley will take a 59-21 record into the championship game.
The Outlaws beat Marsh Valley 7-6 in their first tournament outing last Friday.
Both Wasilla and Marsh Valley prevailed in a pair of loser-out contests on Monday.
