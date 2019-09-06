Professional Chris Dompier of Marana, Arizona, fired a 6-under-par round of 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Montana Open on Friday at Larchmont Golf Course.
Dompier holds that narrow edge over five players who carded rounds of 67 — amateurs Bill Dunn of Missoula and Tony Hanna of Rathdrum, Idaho, and pros Russell Grove of Coeur d'Alene, Ryan Malby of Kalispell and Jimmy Mee of Libby. Malby and Mee are past champions of the event which includes both amateurs and professionals.
Two strokes back are amateur Mike Mattson of Missoula and pro Scott Foster of Anthem, Arizona.
Play continues Saturday and wraps up Sunday in the 54-hole event.
