BILLINGS — The latest edition of "The Match" is coming to Montana.
The event, which will take place on July 6 in Big Sky, will feature future NFL Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers and PGA Tour stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.
Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021
The Match will be televised on TNT beginning at 3 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, July 6 at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin.
"While the acclaimed course ranks No. 3 in Montana in GOLF’s latest state-by-state rankings, it’s rare for any major sporting event to take place in the Treasure State," wrote Golf.com's Dylan Dethier, who noted that The Match is likely coming to Big Sky because Brady and Mickelson are members of the Yellowstone Club.
Brady and Mickelson will be on one team competing against Rodgers and DeChambeau in a modified alternate shot format, which likely means that each player will hit a drive, each twosome will pick the best one and the partners will alternate the next shots until the hole is finished, per ESPN.
Excited to team up with @AaronRodgers12 for The Match and take on @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady. Can’t wait to unleash the beast in Big Sky. Get your popcorn ready, this is going to be epic🍿 pic.twitter.com/ptZ0RoheWf— Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021
This is the fourth edition of The Match, which includes donations to charities. The first Match pitted Mickelson against Tiger Woods in 2018. The second featured Mickelson and Brady against Woods and retired NFL QB Peyton Manning last May. The third, in November, paired Mickelson with broadcaster and retired NBA star Charles Barkley, who competed against Manning and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Mickelson beat Woods and won with Barkley but lost with Brady.
It’s game time! My partner @tombrady and I are back and ready to settle some unfinished business. See you in Montana @AaronRodgers12 @b_dechambeau https://t.co/gCidYwsfMr— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021
Mickelson, 50, won the PGA Championship on Sunday to become the oldest golfer to win a major tournament. DeChambeau, 27, is the reigning U.S. Open champion.
In February, Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, and he was named the game's most valuable player. The 43-year-old led the Bucs past Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in January's NFC Championship Game. Rodgers, 37, earned the NFL's 2020 MVP.
