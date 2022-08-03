MISSOULA — Jeff Niesen of Eagle Bend Golf Club in Bigfork posted a second consecutive sub-70 round to increase his lead to seven strokes on the second day of the 67th annual Montana State Senior Golf Tournament.
Niesen matched his opening-round mark with another 3-under 69 on Wednesday. This time, the three-day, 54-hole tournament moved to Whitefish Lake Golf Club in Whitefish after taking place at Meadow Lake Golf Course in Columbia Falls for Tuesday's opening round.
Niesen is at 6-under 138 through 36 holes, having carded eight birdies and two bogeys heading into the final round Thursday at Buffalo Hill Golf Club in Kalispell. He birdied holes 1, 4, 13 and 17 in the second round, while his lone bogey came on 16.
Brad Grattan of Whitefish Lake Golf Club posted the best score Wednesday with a 4-under 68 while playing on his home course. He had a 5-over 77 Tuesday, which puts him at 1-over 145 for the tournament, good enough for second place and seven strokes off the lead.
Gene Walsh of Whitefish Lake Golf Club also played well on his home course. He followed up his first-round 75 with a second-round 72 to sit in third place at 3-over 147, nine strokes off the lead.
The theme of lower scores in round two continued with Bill Dunn of Missoula Country Club and Dave Stengel of The Ranch Club in Missoula. They're tied for fourth at 5-over 149 after Dunn shot a 73 and Stengel a 74 on day two.
The 56-year-old Dunn, a Helena Capital grad, is the defending champion in the Montana State Senior Tournament. He also won the 2021 and 2022 Montana State Amateur senior division titles and he topped the Montana Mid-Am senior division in 2021.
Bill Leach of Livingston Golf Course is alone in sixth at 6-over 150. Ron Ramsbacher of Missoula Country Club and Carl Funk of Polson Bay Golf Course are tied for seventh at 9-over 153.
Rounding out the top 10 is a three-way tie for ninth between Joe Cielak of Cabinet View Golf Club in Libby, Brady Selle of Cabinet View Golf Club and Rod Brady of Whitefish Lake Golf Club. They're all at 10-over 154.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.