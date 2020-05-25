MISSOULA — Denied a senior season due to COVID-19, Garrett Woodin found a mighty fine way to make up for it.
Woodin registered the biggest win of his golfing career Monday, cruising to top honors in the three-day Barnett Memorial tournament at the Missoula Country Club. The Montana State Billings standout won by five strokes over Joey Lovell of Bozeman, finishing with a 9-under score of 70-66-68—204.
"I haven't won a tournament since high school and never won a tournament with this good of a field, so this is by far the best one I've ever had," said Woodin, whose father, MSUB women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin, followed him around the course Monday.
"I actually wasn't playing great going into this week. But I told myself and anyone who asked that I was just going to see what happened when I woke up Saturday morning. I played well Saturday and really well Sunday and today as well."
Woodin held a slim one-stroke lead over Lovell and Jack Johnston of Missoula heading into the final round. He wasn't happy with his front nine Monday, but he never lost focus.
"Today my only goal was to try to not make a bogey," he offered. "If you're in the lead and you're not making a bogey, then you're making everyone else have to earn it.
"I didn't end up doing that but I putted really well. I was always really smart with my decision making to avoid big numbers. I kept biding my time until I started hitting decent shots."
Woodin's lead over the hard-charging Lovell was just one stroke with six holes to play. Then the MSUB senior pulled away, playing the final six in 2-under while Lovell faded, bogeying three of the last five holes.
Woodin says he's come a long way with his mental game since the middle of May.
"A couple weeks ago I was actually feeling pretty bad about golf and everything just because I was feeling really good going into my senior year and then it got taken away," said the communications major, who was granted one more year of eligibility and plans to take advantage in 2021. "Even though I'll get another chance, it was unfortunate and it hurt my mental game for a while."
Missoula's Bob Hasquet, the 2019 Barnett champion, shot a 2-under round of 69 on Monday and finished in third place behind Woodin and Lovell. Johnston was unable to maintain the momentum he built Saturday and Sunday, but he still enjoyed the atmosphere Monday, with 20 carts of fans cheering him on.
"It was just awesome to have everybody out there watching our group and watching me," said the Sentinel grad, who finished with a 2-over score of 215.
"It wasn't my best day but I was just excited to be there. The group was really serious the whole way today. I haven't been there in these kind of tournaments. I've been there in high school tournaments. After the last hole I was like, well time to go back to practicing."
University of Montana golfer Teigan Avery topped a field of 15 women's golfers with her score of 10-over 223. Dave Eames of Billings won the senior title (white tees) with a score of 3-under 210.
Barnett final results
Men's open division
Garrett Woodin 70-66-68-204; Joey Lovell 72-65-72-209; Bob Hasquet 70-71-69-210; Ben Kaul 72-73-67-212; Ryan Flink 74-70-69-213 and Liam Clancy 71-69-73-213; Bill Dunn 75-72-67-214; Jack Johnston 68-69-78-215 and Brady Kirkeby 69-74-72-215 and Paull Veroulis 215.
Women's open division
Teigan Avery, 73-73-77-223; Morgan O'Neil, 74-76-76-226; Macee Greenwood, 78-75-75-228; Jackie Mee 83-73-82-238; Emily Garden 78-82-82-242.
Men's senior division (white tees)
Dave Eames 68-71-71-210; Ron Ramsbacher 76-70-68-214; Bob Gray 74-78-75-227; Andy Huppert 80-73-76-229; Peter Benson 75-77-78-230.
