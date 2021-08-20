Billings golfer Brandon McIver finished Friday's final round of the All Pro Tour’s Sand Creek Championship in Newton, Kansas, with eight birdies on his scorecard and $22,500 in first-place winnings.
McIver, a former Montana State Amateur champion, scored his second win of the 2021 APT season by four strokes over Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio, Texas. He closed with a 5-under par 67 and a 72-hole total of 20-under 268 (68-65-68-67).
Over four rounds McIver, 27, amassed 25 birdies and two eagles. He started the final round in a tie for second place.
The APT is a training ground for golfers looking to make the climb to the PGA Tour.
McIver plans to attend qualifying school in September for the Korn Ferry Tour, which is another developmental tour for the PGA.
The Sand Creek Championship was the APT’s season-finale event.
McIver also finished as the season’s top money winner with $75,012.75 in winnings for 10 events. That means he will receive free membership on the APT for the next two seasons.
The former Billings West and University of Oregon golf standout also won the APT’s United Way Charity Golf Classic in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in mid-May.
“To win twice out here is an accomplishment for sure,” McIver said via the APT’s Twitter account.
