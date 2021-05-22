BILLINGS — Billings golfer Brandon McIver finished in the winner's circle Saturday afternoon at the conclusion of an All Pro Tour event in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
The 27-year-old McIver won the $26,000 top prize after closing with a five-under-par 65 at the 54-hole United Way Charity Golf Classic at Hardscrabble Country Club.
McIver shot 12-under 198 (68-65-65) over the three days to win by one stroke over Chris Naegel of Wildwood, Missouri.
His final-round 65 included five birdies and an eagle. He carded a 5-under 30 on the front nine.
On holes 5, 6, 7 and 8, McIver posted three birdies and an eagle. A chip-in birdie on No. 7 gave him the lead for keeps.
He is a two-time Montana State Amateur champion and was a state titlist at Billings West.
McIver, who was also on Oregon's 2016 NCAA championship team, has competed in the past on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada and the Adams Pro Tour in the United States.
He had won $6,649 in his first two APT stops this season. He is now sitting third on the money list at $32,649.
This is the second time McIver has won in Arkansas. He was first at an Adams Pro Tour event in Bella Vista in June 2018, winning $25,000.
