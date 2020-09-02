BILLINGS — Joseph Driscoll of Billings recorded a double eagle while playing at Hilands Golf Club on Wednesday.
Driscoll, who plays for the Senior High golf team, hit a driver to start off the 517-yard No. 7 hole, a par-5. He then used a 4-iron from 220 yards out to finish out the hole in two strokes.
A double eagle — which can also be an hole-in-one on a par-4 hole — is also called an albatross.
Witnesses were Luke Breum, Gavin Stichman and Tanner Carlton.
