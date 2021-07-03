WHITEFISH — Billings native Joey Moore and former Columbus and University of Montana star Jasi Acharya placed first at the 4th of July Golf Tournament this weekend at Whitefish Lake Golf Club.
Moore finished with a total of 13-under 200 at the par-71 course for his second men's championship at the Whitefish tournament (his first was in 2017). Moore shot 62 in the first round Thursday, 74 in Friday's second round and 64 in the final round Saturday.
The Billings West graduate and senior-to-be at San Diego State finished five strokes clear of the second-place finisher, Andrew Medley of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Acharya won the women's title by 16 strokes with a three-round total of 3-under 211. Acharya, who currently lives in Carver, Minnesota, is from Columbus and played golf at Montana. She shot a Whitefish Lake Golf Club record 63 at the 4th of July tourney in 2018.
Libby's Joe Cielak was the men's senior champion with an 8-over 224, one stroke clear of Missoula's Ron Ramsbacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.