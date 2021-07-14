ANACONDA — Billings native Joey Moore has qualified for the United States Men's Amateur Championship.
A second-round score of 69 was enough for Moore to win Monday's 36-hole U.S. Amateur qualifier at Old Works Golf Course. His final stroke total was 141, one ahead of Laurel's Nathan Bailey and Joe Stover of Dallas, Texas. University of Oregon junior Padraic Sim, of Alabama, finished fourth (143), Montana State golfer and Helena native Riley Lawrence was fifth (144) and Bozeman's Joey Lovell was sixth (145).
Bailey shot 67 in the second round and edged Stover in a playoff to take first alternate position and drop Stover to second alternate, Bailey told 406mtsports.com. Bailey would need at least one qualifier to drop out of the U.S. Am field, while Stover would need many, in order to play at the 121st edition of the tournament, which will take place at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania from Aug. 9-15. It is a match play event.
This is the first time Moore has qualified for the U.S. Am. He made it to the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament in July 2016 when he was an incoming junior at Billings West. Moore will begin his senior year at San Diego State in the fall.
Moore won the 2019 Montana Men's State Amateur, a tournament Bailey won three times (in 2010, 2011 and 2012). Bailey, the head golf coach at Rocky Mountain College, is also the defending Men's State Mid-Am champion.
Moore also recently prevailed at the 4th of July tournament in Whitefish.
