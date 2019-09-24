BIG SKY — Billings Senior graduate Kelbi Lee has earned another Rocky Mountain Section PGA victory.
Lee shot a pair of even-par 72s on Monday and Tuesday at Big Sky Resort Golf Course for the 2019 RMSPGA Yellowstone Chapter Championship.
Lee, the PGA head professional at Bozeman's Black Bull Golf Club, finished two strokes ahead of Big Sky's Yellowstone Club assistant professional Andrew Cortez. Lee's brother Renzi Lee, the head pro at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings, finished third with a 5-over 74-75-149. Hilands Golf Club's Eddie Kavran was tied for fourth with Big Sky Resort's Tom Conway (both shot 78-72-150).
Kelbi Lee won the RMSPGA pro championship last month. Renzi won last year's Yellowstone Chapter Championship.
