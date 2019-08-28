Former Billings Senior High School golfer Kelbi Lee shot a final-round 72 on Wednesday to win the Rocky Mountain Section PGA pro championship at the Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Lee, currently the head pro at Black Bull Golf Club in Bozeman, finished the tournament with 1-under-par score of 143 to win the tournament by one stroke over Zach Abels, the head pro at Canyon Springs.
John Van Vleet, PGA general manager at the Preston (Idaho) Golf Club, finished in third place three shots back of Lee.
The Canyon Springs course is a par-72, 7,373-yard layout. The tournament featured 56 professionals vying for four qualifying spots in the 2020 PGA professional championship, which will be held April 26-29 at Omni Barton Creek in Austin, Texas.
Ben Bryson, golf director at the BanBury course in Eagle, Idaho, earned the Rocky Mountain section's fourth qualifying spot in to the PGA pro championship.
