MISSOULA — With a passion for competing that burns hot as ever, Craig Hurlbert has earned a prestigious national golfing award at the age of 58.
Hurlbert, who grew up in Billings, lived in Hamilton for a while and maintains a summer home along Flathead Lake near Rollins, has been named AmateurGolf.com Senior Player of the Year. The 2020 award is based on performance in major senior events.
"Not many good golf stories coming out of Montana this time of year I'm guessing," Hurlbert joked in an interview with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com.
"To have the year I had, I mean, I never even set my goals that high. I didn't even know it was a possibility for me. Now I'm in the process of setting my goals all over again. It's very exciting."
You might say Hurlbert was a slam dunk for the national award. He finished atop yearly point standings sponsored three agencies: AmateurGolf.com, Golfweek and Society of Seniors.
Key to his success was combining a knack for ball striking with improved putting, especially on putts inside five feet. He won the Society of Seniors Founders Cup in California while competing against the best 32 senior amateurs in the country and took top honors in the Golfweek Senior Amateur Match Play event as the top seed.
Still, Hurlbert's biggest win of 2020, at least in his mind, was the one that tugged hardest at his heartstrings. He learned to play golf at the Yellowstone Country Club and won the Montana Senior Amateur there in July.
"Even though that wasn't a national event, to win there in Billings where I grew up was a very emotional thing for me," he said. "That was a complete full-circle moment for me. I'm really thankful for the people that helped me look within myself to get better, including my wife."
Hurlbert is a success story in many ways. The entrepreneur is as busy as ever with his work. He is co-founder and co-CEO of Local Bounti, a company pioneering sustainable indoor agriculture. He has been the CEO of several companies and has no intention of retiring any time soon because he loves what he does.
"It's competitive like golf and you're going to have a few bad holes and you've got to suck it up and try to play better on the next hole," said Hurlbert, who has products in 58 grocery stores nationwide.
While none of us have directions to the fountain of youth, Hurlbert thinks young and loves to compete on the golf course against all ages. It's a state of mind that serves him well.
"I still feel like I can compete at almost — maybe I couldn't win a college tournament — but I can still compete because I've kept myself in shape, parts of my game are getting so good now and it's a great outlet," he said.
Part of his secret to success is keeping competition in perspective. There are those his age that have long since burned out on the pressure of big events, but not Hurlbert.
"What I like about the people I'm around now is it's not life or death," said Craig, who spends the winter months in Texas. "It's not like this is your defining moment, whereas some of the younger kids are living and dying on every swing.
"Yeah we all want to compete and get better, but at every tournament I'm in there's guys waiting around to see who is going to win so they can congratulate him. Maybe a happier group overall. Golf has been my lifelong friend. No matter where I was in my life, it was always there."
Another secret to success for Hurlbert is his respect for the Golf Gods.
"I can never conquer this crazy sport," joked the former New Mexico State player. "Even now I'm working on new things to get better."
