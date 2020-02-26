STAR, Idaho — Kelbi Lee, a former standout golfer at Billings Senior and the PGA head professional at Black Bull in Bozeman, was honored as the 2019 player of the year in the Rocky Mountain Section of the Professional Golfers' Association of America.

It is the first time Lee has earned the award. He won both the Section Championship and the Yellowstone Chapter Championship last season. According to the Rocky Mountain Section PGA website, the award is based on most total points accumulated in various designated chapter, section, regional, and national events.

The assistant professional of the year was Paul Bennett of Bridger Creek Golf Course in Bozeman. 

The private merchandiser of the year was Greg Wagner of Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. 

The teacher of the year was Brian Zeigler of The Club at 3 Creek in Jackson, Wyoming. 

