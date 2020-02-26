STAR, Idaho — Kelbi Lee, a former standout golfer at Billings Senior and the PGA head professional at Black Bull in Bozeman, was honored as the 2019 player of the year in the Rocky Mountain Section of the Professional Golfers' Association of America.
It is the first time Lee has earned the award. He won both the Section Championship and the Yellowstone Chapter Championship last season. According to the Rocky Mountain Section PGA website, the award is based on most total points accumulated in various designated chapter, section, regional, and national events.
The assistant professional of the year was Paul Bennett of Bridger Creek Golf Course in Bozeman.
The private merchandiser of the year was Greg Wagner of Moonlight Basin in Big Sky.
The teacher of the year was Brian Zeigler of The Club at 3 Creek in Jackson, Wyoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.