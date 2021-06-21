BILLINGS — Golf, at least to Kenzie Walsh, isn’t simply a matter of grip and rip it, though the Billings Senior sophomore-to-be can certainly do that.
It isn’t about her fairway accuracy or her fine touch around the green, though those are strengths, too.
What took her game to the next level, she said, was reading. Books such as “Golf is Not a Game of Perfect,” or “The Golfer’s Mind,” and “Zen Golf: Mastering the Mental Game,” are tools Walsh uses to help refine her play.
Walsh, who was introduced to the game by her grandfather Willard Hull when she was just 2 or 3 years old, began delving into the mental aspect of the sport by the time she reached 10.
“No one told me to do it,” Walsh said last week in between hitting range balls at Yellowstone Country Club, her home course. “But I could get the sense that I needed to, because I did not have a good mental aspect at that point.
“When I would hit a bad shot, it just got in my head a lot, and then I would kind of lose control over everything. I just knew something needed to change in order for me to reach a higher potential.”
Easier said than done, of course. Perhaps not for Walsh, who has reached some of that higher potential with more room to grow.
She was perfectly serene this day as she prepared for this week’s National High School Golf National Invitational, which begins Wednesday and ends Friday at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. The top golfers from each state are invited (not all accepted since they have to pay their own way and pay for their own stay) to play at one of the most iconic locations in golf.
Pinehurst No. 2, which has served as the site of more golf championships that any course in America, is the most famous of the nine layouts at the resort. Walsh, who will play in a field of more than 200 golfers, including Corvallis’ Macee Greenwood, from 49 states, will play on courses No. 6, No. 8 and No. 9. (Eleven boys from Missoula Sentinel and Whitefish will play in the boys tournament, which begins when the girls tournament finishes.)
Competitors also get to play a round at The Cradle, a nine-hole short course The Golf Channel called “the most fun 10 acres in all of golf.”
Walsh earned her invitation by finishing in a tie for third place at last fall’s Class AA state tournament, firing rounds of 83-77 to finish eight strokes behind Bozeman’s Sami Yates. Her ability to recover was key to her second day, said Senior golf coach Jon Kelly.
"She had, in her mind, a disappointing first day," Kelly said. "I was able to watch her whole final round and she just stuck to what she knew. She just had her pure swings, just made putts, was just extremely solid and ended up getting her third place."
Her credentials extend further than that: She has two rounds of 69 to her credit, one at the Big Sky State Games, the other in one of her high school events. She turns 15 the day after the tournament, and yet she already has three holes-in-one, the most recent coming about two weeks ago, and has enough trophies sitting at home that she can’t list them all.
Kelly witnessed her second career ace last summer when the pair got together for a round after he was hired as the Broncs' coach. You could have pegged him as less than surprised when ball rolled in.
"I've known Kenzie since she was super little," he said. "She did Yegen Kids, and I've been helping out Yegen Kids for years. I remember this little girl, 6, 7 years old, having this natural, pure swing. I was like, 'oh, she's going to be a good one.'
"And then lo and behold, I end up coaching her years down the road and I'm seeing that natural talent, that pure swing, just evolve over time into something really, really special."
True to her reading, Walsh is taking a zen-like approach to it all. She knows the Pinehurts courses will be tough, the competition likewise. Though she describes herself as competitive and works endlessly on her game — she’s playing a round or hitting the range just about every day, she said — she no longer demands perfection from herself. She can still seek it, however.
“It’s a little intimidating,” Walsh said, talking about the upcoming tournament, “but I don’t have any expectations. I’m just going to go out there and play my best and do what I can, because that’s all I can do.
“I’m actually just trying to play the course and do as good as I can do, because I can’t control what (other golfers) do. I’m just excited to get this opportunity and hopefully I can capitalize on it.”
