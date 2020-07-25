BILLINGS — A final-round score of 1-over 72 was more than good enough for Susan Haskins to win the inaugural Montana Women's Mid Amateur Championship.
Haskins, who is a member of Bozeman's Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, finished at 11-over 224 this weekend at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman. She entered Saturday's third and final round with a two-stroke lead over Stevensville's Dee Flemmer, and she finished with a 14-stroke margin of victory.
"It’s been a long time coming," Haskins told 406mtsports.com over the phone after her round.
Haskins, who turned 46 years old on July 3, has played in the Women's State Am since she was 15 years old, and she has not won a title. In fact, her best overall finish was 16th, she said.
Haskins got down on herself in recent years as it became more apparent that she couldn't compete for a State Am title with players half her age. She was given a trophy chance this year when the Montana State Golf Association added the Women's Mid-Am.
"We can be moms and workers and be able to play, too," Haskins said. "Give us middle-aged gals some glory."
In the opening round on Thursday, Haskins shot a 76 and was two strokes behind Flemmer. Haskins shot another 76 on Friday to take the lead by two.
Haskins birdied Nos. 2 and 3 on Saturday, while Flemmer bogeyed No. 2 and triple-bogeyed No. 5. Haskins' lead only grew bigger from there. Flemmer shot a final-round 84 and placed second at 25-over 238.
"I don’t think she was on her game today at all, and I was on mine," Haskins said. "I just played my own game. ... If I just stay out of my own head, I can shoot a decent round."
Saturday's 72 was the lowest single-round score from any Mid-Am golfer all weekend.
Busby's Sable Kerzmann finished third at 33-over 246, Bozeman's Kylie Perlinski placed fourth at 41-over 254 and Bozeman's Lindsay Gallinger was fifth at 43-over 256.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.