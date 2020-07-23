BOZEMAN — Cora Rosanova fired the only under-par round and leads by five strokes after the first day of the 103rd Montana Women's State Amateur Championship.
Rosanova, an outgoing Bozeman senior who will play golf at Montana State, shot a 1-under 70 on Thursday at Riverside Country Club. She went 2-under on the front nine and was 3-under through 11 holes. She bogeyed Nos. 12, 14 and 18 but birdied No. 16.
Rosanova has not won a State Am.
In second place is Annika Danenhauer, who also golfs at MSU and graduated from Bozeman in 2019. She shot a 4-over 75 on Thursday.
Missoula's Jackie Mee and Sidney's Tierney are tied for third after each shooting 77 on Thursday. Mee carded a quadruple-bogey nine on No. 10 and went 2-over on the other 17 holes.
Riverside CC member Kameryn Basye is fifth at 78.
Flemmer takes two-stroke lead into second round of Mid Am
Stevensville's Dee Flemmer shot a 3-over 74 to take a close lead after round one of the inaugural Women's Mid Amateur Championship.
Flemmer, who bogeyed five holes and birdied two, leads Bozeman's Susan Haskins by two strokes heading into the second round of the three-day tournament at Riverside CC. Haskins double-bogeyed the first hole and was 5-over through six. She birdied No. 7, bogeyed No. 16 and parred the rest.
Busby's Sable Kerzmann and Billings' Victoria Konitz are tied for third place at 10-over 81, while Billings' Elizabeth Halverson and Bozeman's Laura Turner each shot 83 to head into Friday tied for fifth.
Smith soars to top of Senior Am
Missoula's Jo Smith is in good position to win her second Women's Senior Amateur Championship in three years.
The 2018 champion shot a 2-over 73 in the first round of the 30th Women's Senior Am and leads Riverside CC member Susan Bryant by five strokes. Smith, who finished tied for second at last year's Senior Am, carded two birdies and five bogeys.
Hamilton's Julie Embleton is third (8-over 79), Missoula's Anita Santasier is fourth (80) and Laura Wilson is fifth (81). Defending champion Susan Court of Helena shot an 89 Thursday, good for a tie for 21st.
