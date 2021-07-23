EAGLE, Idaho – Emma Woods of Fairfield and Macee Greenwood of Corvallis each fired 3-over-par 75s Thursday for their lowest rounds at the annual Junior America’s Cup golf tournament at BanBury Golf Club.
Team Montana, which also included Samantha Yates and Addiley Lloyd of Bozeman, shot 226 (best 3 of 4 players) in the final round to tie for 14th place (out of 16 teams) with New Mexico.
Mexico won the tournament with a three-round total of 620, three better than Idaho. The individual medalist was Kylie Chong of Southern California, who fired rounds of 67-65-68 for a 200 total, 13 under par.
Greenwood was the low Montana scorer at 231, tied for 46th place. Yates finished at 234, Lloyd shot 240 and Woods had 252.
All four Montana juniors are entered in the State Amateur Tournament next week, to be played Thursday through Saturday at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.