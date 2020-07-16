BILLINGS — The 103rd Montana Men's State Amateur Championship is wide open after one round. That wouldn’t be the case if Joey Moore’s putter was on point.
Moore is tied with fellow Billings native Jake Hedge after shooting a 2-under 70 in the first round Thursday at Yellowstone Country Club. Almost 20 golfers are within four strokes of the lead, one year after Moore won his first State Am title.
“I’m halfway pleased with today,” Moore said shortly after walking off the 18th green Thursday afternoon. “I feel good, but I’ve got to work on my putter a little bit. Just got to get the speeds down a little better.”
The 18th hole was a microcosm of Moore’s day. The Billings West graduate and rising San Diego State junior followed up a good drive with an approach shot that settled about 10 feet short of the hole. His birdie putt rolled on the right line but stopped well short. Another par.
Moore only bogeyed one hole during the round while birdying three. Like many golfers, he focused more on his missed opportunities than his clean scorecard and co-lead. Moore, a Hilands Golf Club member, said the Yellowstone CC greens were a little slower than usual.
“Yellowstone’s usually super fast,” Moore said. “It kind of caught me by surprise today.”
Moore returned to Billings in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused schools across the country to switch to remote learning and cancel spring sports. Instead of completing his sophomore golf season at SDSU, Moore came home.
“Not too much to complain about comparatively speaking to people who’ve had issues with COVID,” he said.
Many of those people live in Yellowstone County, which leads the state with 440 active cases of COVID-19. Ten Billings senior care facility residents have died over the last 10 days.
Moore and Josh Hedge, Jake’s older brother, said they weren’t too concerned that the State Am would be suspended. Physical distancing happens organically on the golf course, they said, and tournament organizers have implemented several precautionary measures, including face mask recommendations and the removal of heavily touched objects.
Josh Hedge, a Yellowstone CC member who won last year’s State Men’s Mid-Am, shot an even-par 72 on Thursday and is tied for fifth place. Park City’s Liam Clancy and Missoula’s Sean Ramsbacher both shot 1-under 71.
Jake Hedge, who played golf at Billings West and the University of Wyoming, has not won a State Am title. Josh won three straight from 2005 to 2007.
“It’s nice to be out and seeing people,” Josh said Thursday. “Everybody’s really put on a nice event.”
Hurlbert leads Seniors field
Craig Hurlbert fired a 4-under 68 Thursday at Yellowstone to sit atop the leaderboard after round one of the inaugural Montana Men’s Senior Amateur Championship.
Hurlbert, of Rollins, carded five birdies and one bogey in his opening round, finishing one stroke ahead of Cal Stacey, a Yellowstone CC member. Bozeman’s Tom White is in third place after shooting a 1-under 71 with an eagle on hole No. 16. Billings’ Jerry Pearsall and Bozeman’s Todd Ward shot 1-over 73 and are tied for fourth.
The Montana State Golf Association added the Men’s Senior Am last month in partial response to the cancellation of the 66th Men’s State Senior Golf Tournament, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 4-6 in Missoula. Pearsall edged Hurlbert for last year’s Men’s Senior title.
Last year, Pearsall signed up for the Senior tournament, the State Am and the Mid-Am. He was planning to do the same this year before the Senior tourney was scrapped due to COVID-19 concerns. Pearsall, a Yellowstone CC member, had to choose between the State and Senior Am this week, and he went with the latter.
“It’s just nice to play golf,” Pearsall told 406mtsports.com on Thursday. “I look forward to playing in the state tournaments, especially in my hometown.”
Pearsall wished he could have played in Missoula, he said, but he’s happy the MSGA added the Senior Am.
“It’s definitely nice not to get canceled by COVID,” he said. “It’s nice to have an event still being played.”
