MISSOULA — Former Montana State Billings golfer Garrett Woodin captured his second straight Barnett Memorial golf tourney title Monday night at the Missoula Country Club.
Woodin led by a stroke heading into the final round and ended up winning by two with his final score of 69-68-69-206. Back in early May, Woodin became the first MSUB player in history to qualify for the NCAA Division II men's golf national championships, finishing 23rd in that event.
Cameron Kahle of Whitefish, who will play NCAA Division I golf for the Air Force Academy in the 2021-22 school year, finished second at 70-70-68-208. Paull Veroulis, who spent part of his childhood in Missoula and lives in Kalispell, finished in a tie for third with Billings product Liam Clancy, each carding a total of 210.
Missoula product Sean Ramsbacher, who golfs for Montana Tech, finished in a tie for sixth at 214.
Morgan O'Neil a former Rocky Mountain College player who lives in Billings, held a 14-shot lead after two rounds and ended up winning by 10 strokes with a score of 72-77-84-233. Emily Garden took second in the small women's field with a score of 75-88-80-243.
"It was a lot of fun," O'Neil said. "This is one of my favorite places to be here at the Missoula Country Club.
"I felt really good about how I played the first two days. Today I struggled a little bit but was able to hang on. My dad (Jim O'Neil) caddied for me so that was pretty special."
John Bohyer of Missoula was the senior champion with a score of 70-77-75-222. Carl Funk finished second at 76-75-74-225 and Missoula's Ron Ramsbacher took fourth at 76-75-80-231.
