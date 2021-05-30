MISSOULA — Former Montana State Billings golfer Garrett Woodin fired a 68 on Sunday and leads the Barnett Memorial golf tourney by a stroke heading into Monday's final round at the Missoula Country Club.
Woodin has a two-day score of 69-68-137. Liam Clancy sits in second place at 70-68-138 and Paull Veroulis is in third at 71-68-139.
Former Missoula Sentinel standout Sean Ramsbacher sits in 13th place with a score of 78-69-147. He won the Lake City Open in Polson recently.
Morgan O'Neil of Laurel, a former Rocky Mountain College player, is running away with the women's competition with a two-day total of 72-77-149. Second place Emily Garden is 14 strokes behind.
John Bohyer was the senior flight leader in the clubhouse Saturday at 7 p.m. with several golfers still on the course. His score is 70-77-147.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.