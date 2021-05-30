MISSOULA — Former Montana State Billings golfer Garrett Woodin fired a 68 on Sunday and leads the Barnett Memorial golf tourney by a stroke heading into Monday's final round at the Missoula Country Club.

Woodin has a two-day score of 69-68-137. Liam Clancy sits in second place at 70-68-138 and Paull Veroulis is in third at 71-68-139.

Former Missoula Sentinel standout Sean Ramsbacher sits in 13th place with a score of 78-69-147. He won the Lake City Open in Polson recently.

Morgan O'Neil of Laurel, a former Rocky Mountain College player, is running away with the women's competition with a two-day total of 72-77-149. Second place Emily Garden is 14 strokes behind.

John Bohyer was the senior flight leader in the clubhouse Saturday at 7 p.m. with several golfers still on the course. His score is 70-77-147. 

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

