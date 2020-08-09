HELENA -- Colin Gunstream and Sarah Halferty successfully retained their Bill Roberts club golf championships over the weekend.

Gunstream fired an 11-under par 64-69—133 in the men’s tournament, besting runner-up Riley Lawrence’s 7-under 68-69—137 by four strokes. Halferty shot an 84-77—161 for her victory, 11 ahead of second-place finisher Shawna Ruff, at 87-85—172.

Gunstream amassed 14 birdies over the weekend, finishing three shots off Ben MacIntyre’s BR club tourney record of 63-67—130.

“Probably hole number eight,” answered Gunstream, when asked to name his best hole on Sunday. “It was playing 175 with the pin up front and I hit an 8-iron to about 6 feet, and made the putt.”

Rounding out the top eight were Greg Jones in third place, with a 2-under 67-75—142; tied for fourth at 146s were Nick Schwinden (69-77) and Austin Dorr (72-74), 13 strokes back; Jeff Benedetti with a 71-76—147; Dana Shepherd at 71-77—148; and Bob Anderson Jr. with a 72-77—149.

Halferty lowered her winning score of 178 from last year by 17 strokes. Placing third in the women’s open was Becky Straw, with an 87-95—182.

In the seniors’ tourneys, Todd Waterman captured the men’s crown, with a 1-under 73-70—143, while Susan Court garnered the women’s event, shooting a 75-78—153.

“Not bad for an old lady,” quipped Court, who extended her BR record to 14 club titles – 12 opens and two seniors. “This was my lowest score ever for a club championship.”

She finished ahead of runner-up DJ Jones at 80-86—166 and Julie Eggleston’s 84-87—171.

Waterman, who won his third club crown (one open, two seniors) wound up with a six-shot cushion over Jack Thompson, in second at 76-73—149. First round leader Mike Majors (72-78) and Dave Beach (77-73) shared the third-place slot, at 150.

Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR

Tags

Load comments