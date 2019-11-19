The Helena City Commission intends to increase fees across the board at Bill Roberts Golf Course from 5% to nearly 60% depending on the service, and a public hearing on the matter is scheduled for the commission's Dec. 9 meeting.
Cart storage fees could see the largest hike. A fee scheduled proposed by the Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department calls for an approximately 58% increase in gas-powered golf cart storage from $320 annually to $505 annually. The electric golf cart storage fee could increase from $350 annually to $535 annually.
Other fee increases are more modest. A season pass for an individual adult, for example, currently costs $740. The proposed increase would bring that cost up to $810, a nearly 9.5% increase.
The cost to use the golf simulator could increase 6.25% from $32 an hour to $34 an hour.
The Head Golf Pro, Conlan Burk, said it is time for the fee increases, and that these represent the first price hike in three years.
"This helps us continue to provide a high quality experience," Burk said. "(The fee increases) have been as modest as humanly possible."
He said with recent improvements and additions to the 94-year-old course's facilities, staffing requirements have gone up and the cost to maintain the course continues to rise.
"Mowers definitely aren't getting any cheaper," he said.
He said the increase in fees is "proportionate to the industry."
The City Manager's Office is in the midst of looking at fees the city charges for all of its services, including facilities such as the golf course and water park.
During a Nov. 13 administrative meeting of the city commission, City Manager Ana Cortez she intends to have a "big book of fees" prepared by 2020, at which point the city will more closely examine the fees it charges. The idea of charging resident and nonresident fees at facilities such as the golf course is something the city commission has also kicked around.
Cortez recommended the city implement the proposed golf course fee increases as written now and go back later to possibly amend that.
"Golf fees were necessary at this time because many people purchase (the season passes) as Christmas gifts," she said during the Nov. 13 meeting.
Burk said he has heard a resident and nonresident fee structure is possible but that it is "not something we are acting on at this time."
The public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave.
