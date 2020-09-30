Green Meadow Country Club in Helena closed all food and beverage service until Monday, Oct. 5, after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.
The employee last worked on Friday and contact-tracing efforts are underway, according to an email from the country club to members and guests who were served by the staff member Thursday and Friday.
During the closure, members will be allowed to bring food, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages onto the golf course.
"We apologize for the inconvenience this might cause," the email says. "Our goal is to make sure that all members and staff remain safe. During this time we will be allowing you to walk through the building, use the restrooms, enter the Pro Shop, and utilize the Fitness Center. We will not be allowing people to sit or congregate in the building."
