Having both legs amputated at birth never stopped Ryan Cutter from competing in a variety of sports as a child, but it was golf that taught him he can win.
"When I was a kid, my parents got me involved in everything," Cutter said between practice swings at his Helena club's driving range recently. "By the time I got to 7, 8, 9, 10, and started to get those competitive juices flowing, I kinda realized I'm not as fast as other kids; I can't run as far as other kids."
But for the Bend, Oregon, native, golf stood out among his other pastimes like basketball, baseball, swimming and soccer.
"I was so competitive, but I never really was there with all the other kids except for golf," he said. "It was the one sport where I could win, you know. I could compete with the other kids. I took a huge liking to the sport because of that."
Now, at age 31, Cutter spends his time teaching others as the assistant PGA golf professional at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena. Come July, he plans to compete in the inaugural United States Golf Association U.S. Adaptive Open held at one of the venerable Pinehurst Resort courses, No. 6 to be exact, in North Carolina.
The first-of-its-kind championship boasts a field of 96 golfers from 29 states and 12 countries, according to the USGA website.
The golfers will compete over 54 holes of stroke play from July 18 to 20 in different categories: arm impairment, intellectual impairment, leg impairment, multiple limb amputee (Cutter's category), neurological impairment and vision impairment. There are also categories for seated players and players of short stature.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in a USGA Open type format," he said. "When I was a kid practicing putting, it was always to win The Masters or the U.S. Open."
The club's head PGA golf professional, Chad Carlson, said after working closely with Cutter the past three years, he knows Cutter not only has the chops to win the tournament, but is the good-hearted kind of person who deserves such an opportunity.
"He's a pretty special person," Carlson said. "As far as his job goes, he's very qualified and good at what he does, but it's off the course, personality-wise where he really shines."
Cutter chose his girlfriend, Megan Cuneo, as his caddie.
When not on the bag at a USGA tournament, Cuneo works as a surgical tech on St. Peter's Health's labor and delivery floor.
"I'm super excited and honored to be there for him," she said.
Cutter said he received numerous offers from would-be caddies, but the choice was easy.
"Just having her there on my bag and being there with me will just calm me down a lot and just kinda ease my mind," he said. "I just want someone there I'm happy to be around."
Though Cuneo is no stranger to the sport, having golfed on and off her whole life, including playing for her high school team, she said they plan to play a couple of practice rounds before leaving for North Carolina.
With travel costs and day-to-day expenses surging lately, the couple received some financial help from members of the country club and the Helena community.
"I grew up in Montana, so I see it all the time; and I love it," Cuneo said of her fellow Montanans' generosity. "Ryan was so overwhelmed."
Cutter said it speaks to the quality of his neighbors.
"The support has been unbelievable. It blows my mind," he said.
Cuneo said he is deserving not only because of his talent as a golfer, but also because he is a genuinely nice guy.
"Everyone just loves him," she said. "He leaves a mark on you."
Carlson agreed.
"I think it speaks more to the kind of person Ryan is," he said. "The job he does, the person he is speak louder than anything."
Cutter said he will likely feel a little pressure out on the course, but more so he will just be happy to be there.
"I think I'm gonna be grinnin' ear to ear the whole time I'm out there whether I hit a bad shot or not," he said.
