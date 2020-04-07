Golfing has resumed at Bill Roberts Golf Course, though it might look a little different than in past seasons.
The city of Helena closed the golf course on March 27, after Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home order to help limit the spread of COVID-19. However, the golf course reopened Tuesday with a few safety measures in place.
“We shut down right away after the stay-at-home order because we didn’t know what it was going to look like,” Bill Roberts golf pro Conlan Burk said. “We just wanted to get safety measures in place so we could offer a way for people to get out and have fun out there.”
Burk said the golf course is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is requiring golfers to walk unless they have their own carts.
“I’m not really sure how long we are going to keep our carts under wraps, but the biggest thing is being able to sanitize them properly in between rounds and making sure everything is as safe as possible,” Burk said.
In addition, hand sanitizer is being provided and the cup at each hole has been turned upside down so the ball can be retrieved without touching the cup or the flag.
“We just want to limit hand-to-hand contact as much as possible,” Burk said.
The golf course is allowing parties of up to four people to play together. Tee times are being limited to 10-minute intervals.
Bill Roberts Golf Course is discouraging walk-on players in an effort to limit crowding.
"We are open for play. But if people want to come out here, make a tee time in advance so people aren’t congregating,” Burk said. “We are always accommodating in getting people out there, but this is the one time where we are trying to space it out as much as possible.”
Burk said only one person at a time is allowed in the pro shop, and no merchandise is being sold. Muni's Sports Grille is closed.
For more information, contact the golf course at 442-2191.
