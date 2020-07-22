BILLINGS — Montana’s golf season continues this week with three more big tournaments in another COVID-19 hot spot.
The Montana Women’s State Amateur, Mid Amateur and Senior Amateur Championships will take place Thursday through Saturday at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman. Gallatin County has Montana’s second most coronavirus cases behind Yellowstone County, which hosted the Men’s State and Senior Ams last week.
Like the Men’s Senior Am, the Women’s Mid-Am is brand new. The Montana State Golf Association, which merged with the Montana State Women’s Golf Association in 2017, has hosted a Men’s Mid-Am since 1987. The addition of that tournament filled a void, said MSGA executive director Jim Opitz, and he hopes the Women’s Mid-Am will do the same.
“This was sort of for that middle aged — for lack of a better term — woman who doesn’t get to play as much but still likes to compete,” Opitz told 406mtsports.com Tuesday. “It was important for the State Golf Association to enhance the tournament and to draw in that group of women that might have missed before.”
Eight of the MSGA’s 20 board members are women, and Opitz said “they really were pushing” for a women’s Mid-Am.
The State Am is open to players of all ages, while Senior Am competitors must be at least 55 years old. The Mid-Am’s minimum age is 30, excluding the golfers who usually top State Am leaderboards.
Last year’s Women’s State Am winner was Eryn Ellis, a 2019 Rocky Mountain College graduate who is not in this year’s field. But one of the 29 players is 2018 champion Morgan O’Neil of Laurel. Class AA and State Junior champion Carrie Carpenter, a 2020 Billings West graduate, will also compete.
Helena’s Susan Court, who won her third Senior Am last summer, is back to defend her title. Also playing are 2018 champion Jo Smith, of Missoula, and 2016 champion Mary Bryson, of Montana City.
The health guidelines for this weekend’s tournaments will be “almost identical” to the ones implemented by the MSGA and Yellowstone County last week, Opitz said — no scoreboard, ball washers or bunker rakes; food served outside; face mask usage in line with Gov. Steve Bullock’s statewide order.
Few golfers or spectators wore masks outside of the Yellowstone CC clubhouse last week, and many stood within six feet of each other. That doesn’t mean the tournaments caused a COVID-19 outbreak, but it might take several days to know conclusively — the virus’ incubation period ranges from two to 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“That is in the back of my mind,” Opitz said.
The 62 Women’s Senior players are scheduled to tee off Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. The 28-woman Mid-Am tournament will begin at 11:50 a.m., and the State Am will start at 12:26 p.m.
