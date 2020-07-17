BILLINGS — Jake Hedge has watched his brother and close friends win the Montana Men’s State Amateur Championship, and he has yet join them.
Odds are that will change on Saturday.
Hedge shot a 6-under 66 Friday at Yellowstone Country Club and sits at 8-under 136 overall at the 103rd edition of the Men’s State Am. He is seven strokes clear of second place with one round left.
“Today, I just went out and I had fun,” Hedge told 406mtsports.com after Friday’s round. “Definitely my best round in several years.”
Hedge, 29, birdied three straight holes on his front nine to get to 4-under for the round. He followed up his only bogey with a birdie on his 10th hole, and he carded two more birdies to shoot 33 on his back nine.
Hedge has rarely broken 70 this season, and it has been a while since he posted a score this low during a tournament. He’s the only State Am player to shoot in the 60s during either of the first two rounds.
It helps that Hedge is a Yellowstone CC member, but so are many of the tournament participants, including his older brother Josh, who won last year’s Men’s Mid Amateur and three straight State Ams from 2005 to 2007.
“Everything’s been clicking really for the last week or so,” Jake Hedge said. “This year, knowing that the State Am was here, I put a little more work into my game.”
Hedge played in the last group of a State Am final round several times in the early 2010s. He finished those tournaments congratulating Laurel's Nathan Bailey (who played for Rocky Mountain College) and Billings' Brandon McIver (who played for the University of Oregon and is Hedge's "best friend", he said) on their titles, wondering when he would break through.
Back then, Hedge was playing golf at the University of Wyoming and Montana State University Billings. The Billings West graduate now has a wife and a 1-year-old, and he works in commercial real estate. His new priorities have not hurt his golf game, at least not the last two days.
A seven-stroke lead with 18 holes to play is hard to surmount, but Hedge is prepared to be pushed Saturday. The four golfers at 1-under 143, including defending State Am champion Joey Moore, are all capable of going low.
That appropriate fear hasn’t stopped Hedge from fantasizing about a State Am trophy with his name next to Bailey’s, McIver’s and his brother’s.
“It’s definitely a goal I’ve had my entire life,” Hedge said. “I would certainly love to have my name near theirs.”
The final group of Hedge, Moore, Liam Clancy (1-under) and Brad Fox (1-under) are scheduled to begin their final rounds at 2:25 p.m. Saturday.
Likely two-way race for Men’s Senior Am title
Rollins' Craig Hurlbert and Bozeman's Tom White pulled away from the rest of the Montana Men’s State Senior Amateur field Friday at Yellowstone CC.
White posted the best senior round of the day, a 2-under 70 to leave him at 3-under 141 through two rounds. Hurlbert, the 18-hole leader, is also 3-under heading into Saturday’s round after shooting 1-over 73 on Friday. The next closest competitor is Jerry Pearsall at 5-over 149.
“I feel really good,” said Hurlbert, a Billings native. “I’ve played a lot of tournament golf, and I feel like I’m prepared, and I think we’ll have a good round tomorrow.”
Hurlbert, 58, is in his third year of senior golf eligibility, and he placed second in his two Montana State Senior Golf Tournament appearances, losing by six strokes to White in 2018 and by two to Pearsall last year.
Hurlbert, the 2010 Mid-Am champion, won’t get a chance to win the usual Senior Tournament, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. But winning the inaugural Senior Am would cure most of the pain that has lingered since those second-place finishes.
“That gets a little old,” Hurlbert said, “so I’m going to be focused tomorrow.”
Neither Hurlbert nor White are dismissing other competitors going into Saturday, but they know the odds are high that one of them will be the winner. Both are confident they’ll play winning golf the last round.
“I like Craig,” White said, “but I don’t feel real benevolent to try to give him anything tomorrow.”
Hurlbert, White, Pearsall and Tom Zimmer (6-over 150) are scheduled to tee off at 9:10 a.m. Saturday.
