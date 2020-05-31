Joe Cielak of Libby won a one-hole playoff against three others in securing the Polson Senior Open title this past weekend at Polson Bay Golf Course.
Four players finished the 36-hole event with identical scores of 144. The quartet included Cielak, Tommy Lindell, Ron Ramsbacher and Brad Grattan.
Cielak won the one-hole playoff with a birdie 3 on the No. 1 hole.
A total of 124 players competed. Mike Peissig and Jim Lind each recorded a hole-in-one in the competition.
The top finishers were as follows: Cielak, Lindell, Ramsbacher, Grattan 144; Bob Gray 145; Matt Sheridan 146; Todd Hober 148; John Kelley 149; Dan Lieberg and Jerry Fisher 150; Samuel Sanders, Earl Rife and Tim Esquibel 152; Jeff Devlin 154; and Brian Sheridan, 155.
