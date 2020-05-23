MISSOULA — He finished with a dramatic "Caddyshack" putt that lingered on lip of the No. 18 hole before dropping.
Yet that wasn't the biggest thrill of the day for Paull Veroulis in the first round of the Barnett Memorial golf tournament Saturday at the Missoula Country Club. His biggest highlight didn't even involve a golf club.
"What's really fun is just having some semblance of normalcy," said Veroulis, who spent part of his childhood in Missoula and lives in Kalispell. "Just being able to be out and have a good time, having fun with your friends, trying to win a golf tournament."
With two more rounds to be played, the 36-year-old Veroulis has put himself in position to win. He fired a 2-under score of 69 that left him tied with Brady Kirkeby of Helena for second place, one stroke behind leader Jack Johnston.
Johnston, a Washington State student who prepped at Missoula Sentinel, was 4-under for a while before bogeying his second-to-last hole. Three golfers sit at minus-1 heading into Sunday's second round, including defending champion Bob Hasquet of Missoula and Hellgate grad Colin Gunstream.
Veroulis made his first Barnett appearance in 16 years Saturday, so to be among the leaders was a nice surprise.
"I was very happy," he offered. "For me, I sell houses. I play some competitive golf but it's not the main thing I do.
"Any time I can get out here and play under par it's exciting. And to do it with one of your best friends (Eric Anderson) sitting in the cart is fun, too. It's fun to see guys you haven't seen in a while. If we have to touch elbows for this weekend, we touch elbows."
Veroulis, whose father was a teaching pro in Missoula for many years, said the key to his under-par round was making putts. His final mid-range putt of the day on the final hole proved to be the perfect ending.
"I think my friend (Anderson) rooted it in," he joked. "That's probably why it went in, his positive energy. Eric forced it into the hole."
Before the tournament began, Hasquet remarked that it would be tough to repeat as champion with all the college-aged "flat-bellies" in the field this year. But after what Hasquet did in April, setting a Country Club course record with a round of 61, it's hard to look at him as a Barnett underdog.
Playing in intermittent rain in the morning and early afternoon, Hasquet was super steady Saturday. He parred the first 12 holes and birdied No. 13, eventually finishing with a 70.
"The greens aren't fast, so it's not like it is sometimes out here," he said. "When they get our greens fast, a lot of good golfers four-putt and three-putt a lot. Today they're not that fast, so no one is going to four-putt."
Hasquet expects tougher pin placements on Sunday.
"They'll be hard, but there's a big difference between when the greens are running at (Stimp rating) 13 and when they're running at 10. There's nowhere to hide when they're running at 13."
In the men's senior flight (white tees), Dave Eames of Billings had a day to remember, carding a 3-under score of 68. He leads second-place Bob Gray of Missoula by six strokes.
In the women's flight, University of Montana golfer Teigan Avery, of Kalispell, holds a one-stroke lead after shooting a first-round score of 2-over 73. Morgan O'Neil of Laurel, who won the Women's State Am at the Missoula Country Club two years ago and played for Rocky Mountain College, sits in second place.
