HELENA -- On Sunday at the Green Meadow Country Club, Brady Kirkeby and Darah Newell captured the annual club championships. Kirkeby fired a 2-under par 69-71—140 to claim his first GMCC title, while Newell garnered her fifth consecutive Green Meadow crown with a 71-77—148.
Kirkeby outlasted runner-up Spencer Williams, who came from four shots behind after the first round to knot things up on No. 8 on Sunday.
“Spencer made an unbelievable putt to get even with me, and then birdied 10 and 11 to go one up,” Kirkeby related.
At that point Williams was 3-under, but he finished with three bogeys and a double bogey, to wind up at 2-over 73-71—144. Kirkeby closed with a birdie on 18 to seal the deal.
“It felt like a lot closer than a four-shot win,” said Kirkeby, who now owns nine of the local three major titles, adding on to his four Bill Roberts’ and four City’s. “I didn’t hit the ball very well and leaned on my short game. My best shots were probably a 25-footer for birdie off the green on 9, and a 20-foot par putt on 12.”
Ben MacIntyre placed third, at 73-73—146, followed by 11-time champ Parker Heller, seven shots back at 72-75—147. Rounding out the top seven were Kelly Casey with a 6-over 76-72—148, Finn McMichael in sixth at 73-77—150, and Grady Stinchfield with a 77-75—152.
On the women’s side, Newell, the 2010 State-Am titlist, finished 18 strokes ahead of runner-up Ginny Kerr, at 89-77—166. Lauren Williams finished third at 83-89—172.
Jay Anderson garnered the senior men’s division, carding a 74-77—151, edging out first-day leader Tim Ranf at 72-80—152, by a single stroke. Next came Jerry Wilson (77-77) and Dan Lieberg (81-75), at 154 and 156. Zach Pallister (82-76) and Dave Kiesling (79-79) tied for fifth with 158s.
The senior women's’ tourney was captured by Mary Bryson, who shot an 83-85—168, for the victory. Bryson extended her record of women's’ GMCC championships to nine; seven opens and two seniors. Linda Cockhill and Lynn Snyder came in 2-3, at 183 and 199.
