BOZEMAN — Cora Rosanova's five-stroke lead after the opening round of the 103rd Montana Women's State Amateur Championship shrunk to one after the second round.
Rosanova, a Bozeman High School graduate and future Montana State golfer, shot a 7-over 78 on Friday at Riverside Country Club. She enters Saturday's final round one shot ahead of fellow Bozeman High grad and MSU teammate Annika Danenhauer, who shot a 74 Friday and sits at 7-over overall.
Rosanova, who shot a 70 on Thursday, carded three birdies in the second round but also recorded four bogeys and three double-bogeys. Danenhauer had two birdies and five bogeys Friday.
Sidney's Tierney Messmer is third at 10-over (77-75-152), and Missoula's Jackie Mee is fourth at 12-over (77-77-154). Bozeman's Kameryn Basye (78-79-157) and Billings' Carrie Carpenter (80-77-157) are tied for fifth and nine strokes behind Rosanova.
Haskins leapfrogs Flemmer for Mid-Am lead
The inaugural Women's Mid Amateur Championship will likely be a two-player race in the final round, and it's close.
First-round leader Dee Flemmer of Stevensville shot a 9-over 80 on Friday at Riverside and is 12-over for the tournament. Bozeman's Susan Haskins shot her second straight 76 and is the leader at 10-over going into Saturday.
Flemmer is 12 shots ahead of Bozeman's Lindsay Gallinger, who is in third place (84-82-164). Billings' Elizabeth Halverson is fourth (83-84-167), and Busby's Sable Kerzmann is fifth (81-87-168).
Smith's Senior Am lead shrinks
Missoula's Jo Smith shot 15 strokes worse in the second round than the first but still has the Women's Senior Amateur Championship lead, albeit narrowly.
Smith shot a 17-over 88 Friday at Riverside and is 19-over for the tournament. Bozeman's Susan Bryant remains in second place after shooting an 84 Friday, but she cut her deficit from five strokes to one entering the final round.
Libby's Bobbie Lacklen jumped from 17th place to tied for third after shooting a round-best 80. She is tied with Missoula's Carol Van Valkenburg (86-81-167), who moved up from tied for 15th.
Three golfers are tied for fifth: Hamilton's Julie Embleton (79-90-169), Missoula's Anita Santasier (80-89-169) and Billings' Laura Wilson (81-88-169).
