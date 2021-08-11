OAKMONT, Pa. — Libby golfer Ryggs Johnston finished 42nd over the first two rounds of the U.S. Amateur tournament, earning him a slot in match play beginning Thursday morning at Oakmont Country Club.
Johnston, who shot back-to-back rounds of 71, will face Matthew Sharpstene of Charlotte, North Carolina, at 6:20 a.m. (MT). Sharpstene tied for 20th with a 75-64—139 and is seeded 23rd.
In all, 64 golfers qualified for match play. Billings' Joey Moore was 6-over-par and failed to make the cut.
Johnston just completed his sophomore year at Arizona State, where he finished third in the NCAA meet. His 63 at the tournament on May 29 is tied with Phil Mickelson for the second-best round ever shot by an ASU golfer at national event.
Johnston won four consecutive state titles for Libby High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.