MISSOULA -- Jimmy Mee knows what it takes to win the Montana Open.
He should. He did it for the fourth time Sunday at Larchmont Golf Course. Mee, a professional from Libby, carded a tournament-best 9-under-par 63 to win the title by a single stroke.
Mee opened with rounds of 67 and 69 and trailed second-round leader and defending champion Scott Foster of Anthem, Arizona, by two strokes entering the final 18 holes. His 63 gave him a 54-hole total of 17-under 199, one stroke better than Russell Grove of Coeur d'Alene.
Foster shot 68 on Sunday to tie for third with Kalispell's Ryan Porch, who won the tournament in 2017. Kalispell's Ryan Malby was a distant fifth at 209.
Missoula's Bill Dunn, coming off a runner-up finish in the State Mid-Am, took low amateur honors with a 54-hole total of 213 after a 72 in the final round. Bob Hasquet of Missoula, who won the Barnett Memorial last weekend at Missoula Country Club, was second to Dunn at 214.
