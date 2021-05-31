Libby native Ryggs Johnston has gone from one of the best golfers in Montana to one of the best on the college circuit as he dominated in his first trip to the NCAA Division I men's golf championships this weekend.
Johnston, a sophomore at Arizona State, finished in third place at the four-round tournament that ran from Friday through Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. He carded a 5-under 275 (72-63-71-69) to finish two strokes behind winner Turk Pettit of Clemson and one stroke behind runner-up Bo Jin of Oklahoma State in the 156-player field.
Johnston's play helped ASU finish atop the team leaderboard with a 3-under 1117 (284-278-280-275) in stroke play, three strokes clear of Oklahoma State. The Sun Devils move on to the eight-team match play field as the No. 1 seed.
The four-time Montana state champion shot a 1-under 69 during the final round Monday on the par-70 course. He had all four of his birdies between holes No. 9 and No. 15 to pull within one stroke of the lead after he had a double bogey on No. 7. He finished with a bogey on No. 18, entering the hole one stroke back of the leaders.
Johnston put himself into contention by shooting a 7-under 63 with nine birdies in the second round Saturday. That marked the lowest round of any golfer in any round at the tournament and put him in a tie for second after two days. He became just the third ASU golfer to shoot 63 or better at the NCAA championships, joining Phil Mickelson, who shot a 63 in 1992, and Jon Rahm, who carded a 61 in 2013.
Johnston started the tournament with a 3-over 73 in the first round Friday and followed up his 63 with a 1-over 71 in the third round Sunday. He entered the final day tied for fifth with a 4-under 206.
This is Johnston's first appearance in the NCAA championships after his freshman season last year was canceled by the pandemic. The trip will continue Tuesday with the Sun Devils competing for the team title.
