Three golfers carded a sub-70 round on the second day of the 36th annual Montana State Mid-Amateur golf championship Friday at Marias Valley Golf and Country Club in Shelby after only one pulled off that feat the first day.
Malta's Gordon Webb went the lowest of any golfer with a 6-under 66 thanks to eight birdies and two bogeys. That placed him at 5-under 139 and gave him a two-stroke lead through 36 holes at the 54-hole tournament.
Helena's Spencer Williams is in second place after he shot a 5-under 67 in round two to sit at 3-under 141. Great Falls' Ross Bartell recorded a 4-under 68 on the second day to head into the final 18 holes at 1-under 143, four strokes off the lead.
Helena's Brady Kirkeby is in fourth at even-par 144. Missoula's Bill Dunn, the defending champion, followed up his first-day 69 with a 76 to drop from first place into a three-way tie for fifth at 1-over 145. Missoula's Eric Nell and Big Sky's Drew Vanyo are tied with Dunn at six strokes off the lead.
Billings' Dave Eames is in eighth place at 4-over 148, nine strokes back. The top 10 is rounded out with a three-way tie for ninth between Kalispell's Ken Bush, Chris Goldan and Dorn Brown at 6-over 150, 11 strokes off the lead.
Six previous champions are competing in the tournament this week: Steve Williamson (2003), Dave Eames (2009), Spencer Williams (2012, 2015), Parker Heller (2014), Joe Cielak (2017) and Bill Dunn (2021).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.