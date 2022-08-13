Malta's Gordon Webb closed with three birdies on the final five holes to create some distance atop the leaderboard and secure his victory in the 36th annual Montana State Mid-Amateur golf championship Saturday at Marias Valley Golf and Country Club in Shelby.
Webb, who held a two-stroke lead after the second round, finished the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a score of 6-under 210 to win by four strokes. He had bogeyed holes 10, 12 and 13 before he struck for birdies on 14, 15 and 17 as he finished with five birdies and four bogeys.
Great Falls' Ross Bartell placed second with a 2-under 214, four strokes behind Webb. He had gotten within two strokes of the lead with seven holes to play, but he matched Webb with bogeys on 12 and 13, and he mustered just one birdie after that.
Missoula's Bill Dunn posted the best third-round score, a 2-under 70, to finish in third place after he entered the third day in a three-way tie for fifth. Dunn, the defending champion, ended at 1-under 215 for the tournament, as did Helena's Brady Kirkeby.
Helena's Spencer Williams dropped from second place through 36 holes into a fifth-place finish when he carded a 5-over 77 in the third round. He finished at 2-over 218.
Missoula's Eric Nell also carded a third-day 77 as he captured sixth placed by totaling a 6-over 222. Dorn Brown was seventh at 7-over 223, while Jordy Donoven was eighth at 8-over 224 after he shot a 71 in round three, tied for the second-best score on the final 18 holes.
Rounding out the top 10 was a three-way tie for ninth. Kalispell's Ken Bush, Kyle Sheppard and Big Sky's Drew Vanyo all tallied a 9-over 225.
Six previous champions were competing in the tournament this week: Steve Williamson (2003), Dave Eames (2009), Spencer Williams (2012, 2015), Parker Heller (2014), Joe Cielak (2017) and Bill Dunn (2021).
