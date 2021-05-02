POLSON — Missoula product Sean Ramsbacher has had quite the productive two weeks.
The Montana Tech junior golfer posted his second big win of the spring on Sunday at Polson Bay, securing top amateur honors in the Lake City Open in a playoff. Ramsbacher finished tied with Cameron Kahle of Whitefish and Nate Gage of Polson after 36 holes (142) but Ramsbacher emerged victorious on the second sudden-death hole.
"I made a 20-footer on the first playoff hole (No. 1) for birdie and Cameron matched it with a 10-footer for birdie," Ramsbacher said. " Then we went to hole (No.) 16 and I ended up getting a par and Cameron bogeyed. It was an awesome win for me. It's the first time I've won it and I've been playing in it for many years."
Ramsbacher's win came on the heels of his big victory on April 22 when he earned medalist honors in the Frontier Conference Championship in Eagle, Idaho.
Roger Wallace won the professional division with a 5-under score of 139. The PGA director of golf at Polson Bay edged Logan Lindholm by three strokes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.