MISSOULA — Bob Hasquet's wife asked him to clean his office last week.
After Sunday's win in the two-day Barnett Memorial Golf Tournament, the Missoula pharmacist is mighty glad he did.
"I shut my office door for the first time in three years and I found four putters behind my door," Hasquet said. "I grabbed one of them and I've been playing with it since Tuesday and I shot 68, 69, 68, 68, 70.
"I'm like 7-under with that putter. And my office is cleaner than it was on Tuesday, I can tell you that."
Hasquet won the Barnett, historically one the top amateur tournaments in Montana, with a 4-under score of 68-70-138 at the Missoula Country Club. He was the only player in the tournament to shoot under par. Shawn Tucker of Whitefish was a distant second with his score of 71-71-142.
A state champion golfer for Shelby in 1988, Hasquet said Sunday's win ranked right up there with the biggest of his career. You never would have guessed by his cool demeanor on the back nine Sunday.
Hasquet might be the most social player to ever win the Barnett. He chats up his closest challengers, congratulates them on a job well done and is quick to shake hands with any fan who stops to watch.
In short, Hasquet has perspective. Or to put it in his words, "I'm 50 and I'm here to have fun."
"A lot of times I play with guys that have the best round of their career with me," he said playfully. "They have fun and I shoot 80."
Hasquet, a member of the country club, took a three-shot lead into the second day and fired a 2-under score of 33 on the front nine Sunday. That gave him a 5-shot lead over Tucker at the turn, but the back nine still wasn't a walk in the park.
Hasquet started to feel a little bit of heat after hitting his second shot on the 10th hole. It's a par-5 that can test the nerves of any golfer.
"I hit my second shot into the pond," he said. "A lot of people have put one into the pond on 10, then followed it up with two more in the pond. I'm just glad I only put one in there. Then I made par. That was it."
Hasquet's lead was six strokes with four left to play. After bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16, his lead was cut to 4 strokes. But he regrouped nicely, scoring par on Nos. 17 and 18.
"It's really good for me," he said of his win. "No doubles. That was important. I preach it to my kids. I have kids that play golf. I tell them, 'Don't make doubles.'"
Paul Veroulis and Bill Dunn tied Hasquet for the low round Sunday. Veroulis finished third with a score of 75-70-145 and Dunn (78-70-148) tied for fourth with Kyle Mittlestadt (75-73-148).
Andy Huppert of Missoula won the senior event in convincing fashion. He scored 77-82-159, which was nine strokes lower than runner-up Mark Richie.
Son Fleck took the women's title with a score of 86-91-177. The tournament was moved to August/September this year because of poor course conditions in June.
